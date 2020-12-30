Podcasting boom felt in the Tri-Cities with local business Market Street Media

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Podcasting is a rapidly growing source of news and entertainment, and Market Street Media is all in.

The downtown Johnson City business, which houses thirteen podcasts, started early this year.

“I’ve looked around to see how many podcasts are produced here in the Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol area, and there were only a handful at that time,” Owner Leighton Hart said.

Hart estimates the company has helped publish about 300 episodes this year.

“I feel glad and proud that a lot of people have stepped up and said hey, it’s time for me to produce my podcast, and I want my voice out there in the world,” Hart said. “So, we’ve played a role in helping get some shows started.”

Hart himself has a podcast titled “Johnson City Living” where he talks about people, places, and events in Johnson City.

“I think there’s always magic that happens when, when people are face to face in the same room talking about a subject or sharing stories,” Hart said.