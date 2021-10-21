Poblano’s beer license suspended for upcoming holidays

In this Sunday, March 22, 2009 photo, a man carries two beers back to his seat during a spring training baseball game in Kissimmee, Fla. Americans get too many calories from soda. But what about alcohol? It turns out adults get almost as many empty calories from booze as from soft drinks, a government study released Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012 found. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local Mexican restaurant has had its beer and liquor licenses suspended for serving alcohol to an underage person, according to city officials.

According to city documents, a person under the age of 21 was served alcohol at Poblano’s in Boones Creek on four separate occasions from 2019 to 2021.

The State of Tennessee suspended the restaurant’s liquor license, and the City of Johnson City suspended its beer license. The two suspensions will serve concurrently.

The suspensions will fall on the following dates: