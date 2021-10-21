Poblano’s beer license suspended for upcoming holidays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local Mexican restaurant has had its beer and liquor licenses suspended for serving alcohol to an underage person, according to city officials.
According to city documents, a person under the age of 21 was served alcohol at Poblano’s in Boones Creek on four separate occasions from 2019 to 2021.
The State of Tennessee suspended the restaurant’s liquor license, and the City of Johnson City suspended its beer license. The two suspensions will serve concurrently.
The suspensions will fall on the following dates:
- First suspension – Thursday, Nov. 25 from 12:01 a.m. and end at 11:59 p.m. on the same day
- Second suspension – Friday, Dec. 24 at 12:01 a.m. and end on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
- Third suspension – Saturday, Jan. 1 from 12:01 a.m. and end at 11:59 p.m. on the same day