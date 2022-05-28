ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Plumb Alley Day returned to Abingdon after being canceled for the past two years.

The event took place in Abingdon’s historic district in the alley that runs between Main and Valley Street, located behind the Barter Theatre.

The event kicked off with the Appalachian Highlands Pipes and Drums band marching down the alley and featured more than 50 vendors, a putting challenge, corn hole, inflatable obstacle course, chalk drawing contest and more.

In addition, guests were able to enjoy live entertainment and learn more about history from the Men from the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.

“The purpose of Plumb Alley Day is to have a fun community festival that raises money for children’s organizations in our area,” said J.W. Hornsby, Kiwanis event chairman. “Every nickel we raise is donated to kids’ programs in Abingdon and Washington County, so it’s all for a wonderful cause.”

Food City was also an entertainment sponsor and donated gift cards that were given away in drawings throughout the event.