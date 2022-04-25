ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After canceling for two years in a row, organizers are excited to announce that the Abingdon Kiwanis Plumb Alley Day will return in 2022.

A release from the Town of Abingdon states that the single-day festival will be held on Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Located behind the Barter Theatre and between Main and Valley Streets, Plumb Alley will host more than 50 vendors selling various items. The event will also feature an entertainment stage and a children’s area.

Food and drinks will be available throughout Plumb Alley Day, along with plenty of free activities for children.

The Fun Zone for kids will be located in two different locations this year. The first is on Court Street, where an inflatable obstacle course will be set up. The second will be in the parking lot of the Abingdon United Methodist Church, where a chalk drawing contest, corn hole and other games will be set up.

Events start at 9:30 a.m. when the Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums band makes its way down the alley.