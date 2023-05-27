ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- The Kiwanis Club of Abingdon held its 41st Annual Plumb Alley Day on Saturday. The club’s mission is to support the children of Washington County, Virginia, with all of the event’s proceeds going back to the community.

George Strong has been a member of the Kiwanis Club for 23 years, and he said the event started out as a community yard sale along Plumb Alley.

“It’s expanded over the years to a much bigger thing, with vendors coming in from all directions,” said Strong. “4000 to 5000 people come through here in the day and it raises somewhere in the neighborhood of $20,000 for Kiwanis, and all that money goes directly out into the community for children’s functions.”

The Plumb Alley Day event ran through Main and Valley Streets. Festivities included games, music, vendors and food.

“It gives the town an opportunity to support us and give them an opportunity to get out there and participate with some of the local vendors,” said Strong. “At the same time, it puts a lot of business to our local restaurants.”

Strong said events like Plumb Alley Day help support the city’s local economy, but its main focus is on supporting children in the community.

“Our mission in Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world,” said Strong. “Our local mission is to serve the children in Washington County.”

Vendors came out to the festival to support the community and Kiwanis Club by selling their handmade products. Jennifer Ward has been participating in regional festivals for the last 10 years.

“It’s called amigurumi and it takes anywhere from, like, the smallest thing that I make takes 12 minutes,” said Ward. “Some things can take upwards of hours, like four, five, or 6 hours.”

Ward sells Crochet animals and figures for her company J and W Crochet.

“I’ve been doing it since I was about ten years old,” said Ward. “It’s been, like almost 30 years.”

The Plumb Alley Day event is held every year on the Saturday before Memorial Day in Abingdon.