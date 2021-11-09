Playground equipment stolen from multiple sites in Dickenson County, sheriff says

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Several pieces of playground equipment have been stolen from different locations in Dickenson County, according to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming.

Fleming told News Channel 11 the thefts began in October.

A post from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office states a slide that belonged to the Town of Clinchco was among the items stolen.

Also stolen were several items from the Bear Pen Playground on Brush Creek Road in Clintwood, which included the following: a swing, hand rails and climbing board hardware.

Fleming said that as of Tuesday, no persons of interest or suspects have been identified. Anyone suspected of taking the equipment would face a larceny charge, according to Fleming.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information about the thefts to contact investigators at 276-926-1650.