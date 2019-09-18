Players say volunteer football coach at Johnson County H.S. left legacy with program

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 is learning more about a volunteer high school football coach who died earlier this week in a car crash.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke to players, coaches, and alumni Wednesday who said Randy Smith’s legacy will stay with them forever.

On Tuesday, the Athletic Director for Johnson County High School, Austin Atwood, confirmed with News Channel 11 that Randy Smith died in a car crash in Watauga County, North Carolina.

According to Atwood, that crash happened Monday.

