WATCH LIVE: Player of the Year Award Banquet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The votes are in and tonight the News Channel 11 sports team will announce the 2021 high school football Player of the Year while highlighting all this year’s Player of the Week winners.

Be sure to tune in for our half-hour special, the Watauga Orthopedics-Champion Chevrolet Player of the Year Award Banquet, where Kenny Hawkins and Jesse Krull will also announce the People’s Choice Player of the Year”

You can watch the special beginning at 7:30 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities or WJHL.com.

For a recap of each of the athletes featured, check out our Player of the Week page.