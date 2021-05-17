Play gym for children with developmental needs coming to Lebanon

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A play gym for children with developmental needs will soon open in Lebanon.

The Play Hut, located at 635 West Main Street, will give children the opportunity to play in a supervised setting and also offer occupational therapy services.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority announced that a $9,000 grant is being used for play equipment and renovations.

According to the VCEDA, The Play Hut is expected to open in July.

The Play Hut in Lebanon, Va., was a recent recipient of a VCEDA seed capital matching grant. Owner, Kelsey Bush, pictured, projects a July opening date for the new business which will offer focused outpatient occupational therapy for children. (Photo: VCEDA)

“The services projected to be offered by The Play Hut, PLLC, made their seed capital grant application quite unique,” VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said in a release. “In addition to providing therapeutic services to children in need, the new business also projects making its space available in the community as a place to hold special events and a play space for children and their families. The Play Hut, PLLC projects two full-time and three part-time jobs.”

The new business will be operated by Kelsey Bush, a registered and licensed occupational therapist. The VCEDA says Bush has experience working with pediatric patients at St. Jude’s and Niswonger children’s hospitals.

“The VCEDA seed capital grant has really helped,” Bush said. “It has been used for renovations and play equipment and there is no other way I would have been able to purchase therapy/play equipment and building materials all at once without this grant.”

According to the VCEDA, The Play Hut will offer open play to the public and groups in addition to providing occupational therapy services.

Drop-off themed summer play camps are also being explored.

For more information, visit The Play Hut’s Facebook page.