BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new Plato’s Closet location will be opening in Bristol, Virginia on Jan. 25.

Located at 1530 Euclid Avenue, the clothing store will offer the following deals through the first weekend of operations to commemorate the grand opening:

Thursday, Jan. 25: The first 10 customers in line get a $20 gift card and a $10 gift card for the next 10 customers, customers can enter a raffle to win a 40 oz Stanely Cup and gifts from local vendors.

Friday, Jan. 26: Customers who follow the store on Instagram or that have signed up for emails will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

Saturday, Jan. 27: The first 10 people in line will receive a $10 Gift card and customers can enter a raffle to win a pair of shoes or a purse of their choice.

Sunday, Jan. 28: Customers can earn double points for buys and sales.

Ryan Long, one of the store’s owners, spoke about the grand opening of the new location through a press release.

For more information, call 276-494-0405 or visit the store’s website.