Plans underway for new building to house Greeneville Greene County History Museum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Plans are in the works for a new building to house the Greeneville Greene County History Museum.

Leaders with the museum shared with the concept design for the new space on Monday with News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton.

It will be located next to the Presidential Homestead across the street from the current building.

Amy Saxonmeyer, with the Greeneville Green County History Museum, said the new building will cost $1.2 million.

Saxonmeyer said if they chose to renovate the current building, it would have cost $2 million.

Members of the museum are currently working with the community to raise money.

Blake will have more on what improvements this new facility will bring starting on WJHL at 5:30.