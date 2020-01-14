Plans underway for 8th annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- This year, News Channel 11 and WTFM radio are partnering to broadcast the fundraising event March 6th and 7th.

All donations made during the event will go to support the care of kids at the region’s only children’s hospital.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital is next door to the Johnson City Medical Center. According to Ballad Health, the 69-bed facility serves more than 200,000 children in a four-state, 29-county region.

News Channel 11’s Sydney Kessler and Josh Smith will broadcast live from the hospital during the radiothon.

Caption: Very lucky man surrounded by some amazing friends at an amazing place. https://t.co/TRAYdOerjr — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) January 14, 2020

You can donate now and learn more HERE.