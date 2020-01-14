Plans moving forward for new Saladworks restaurants in Johnson City, Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Plans to build salad restaurants in Johnson City and Bristol are one step closer to becoming reality.

A new Saladworks restaurant is on track to open on West State of Franklin Road near the First Watch and Starbucks.

Franchise owner Diane Taveau tells News Channel 11 that permits were issued for that location last week.

The national restaurant chain specializes in custom-made salads and has more than 1,000 locations.

Taveau says another location is in the works for Bristol, Tennessee.