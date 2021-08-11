Plans in the works for new Johnson City apartment complex

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Plans are now in the works for a new apartment complex set to be located in North Johnson City.

The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a request to rezone 18 acres of land on West Oakland Avenue just off North State of Franklin Road.

The developer of the apartment complex aims to build a 288-multi-family residence. The new apartment complex will be located near The Reserve Apartments in Johnson City.

No timeline has been established for the proposal.