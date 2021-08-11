Plans in the works for new Johnson City apartment complex

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Plans are now in the works for a new apartment complex set to be located in North Johnson City.

The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a request to rezone 18 acres of land on West Oakland Avenue just off North State of Franklin Road.

The developer of the apartment complex aims to build a 288-multi-family residence. The new apartment complex will be located near The Reserve Apartments in Johnson City.

No timeline has been established for the proposal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss