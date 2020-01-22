Plans for mountain biking, hiking trail expansion project at Hampton Watershed

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plans are in the works to expand mountain biking trails and amenities at the Hampton Watershed.

The City of Elizabethton, the Elizabethton Parks and Rec Department, the Carter County Parks and Rec Department and SORBA are partnering together to make this expansion a reality.

Plans could also include an additional adjacent property that is part of Doe River Gorge Ministries that could be expanded into, pending approval of DRG.

The multi-use trail system would be more than ten miles and encompass about 300 acres of land. There would be about 1,300 feet in elevation gain.

In addition, these organizations would look to add a skills area near the trail system entrance that would include a pump track double the size of the one at Tannery Knobs in Johnson City.

