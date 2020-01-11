Plans continue for new Elizabethton hotel

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new economic tool for the City of Elizabethton has hit some delays but is expected to be on course for construction in the near future, according to the Elizabethton Housing Development Authority.

It’s all for the construction of a new hotel between the Elizabethton Walmart and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Director Kelly Geagley said the city planner’s department advised him that the originally passed tax-increment financing application in 2018 was only for one year, but now developers have secured funding for the project.

The resolution for the new TIFagreement is scheduled for later this month.