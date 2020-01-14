Plans announced for 2020 Women’s Marches in Bristol, Johnson City on Saturday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plans have been made for two Women’s Marches on Saturday here in the Tri-Cities.

The 2020 Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia Women’s March will march down State Street on Saturday, January 18 in conjunction with the national movement #WomenRising2020.

The event is hosted by the Sullivan County Democratic Party.

The Bristol march begins at noon, starting at the Bristol Sign and going down State Street to Piedmont Avenue before ending back at the sign.

The Women’s March Tri-Cities in Johnson City will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The march in Johnson City will leave from King Commons at 11:15 a.m. and progress through downtown Johnson City and end at the Founders Park Amphitheater.

A rally will follow the march at the amphitheater, starting at noon.

The rally in Johnson City will feature local female musicians and local women’s voices.