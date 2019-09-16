Planning Commission denies rezoning for proposed Bristol, Va., campground

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Planning Commission voted down the recommendation of rezoning land for a proposed campground and RV park.

City Manager Randy Eads said the commission voted down the proposal this afternoon, and that Council will vote on the issue Sept. 24.

Residents along Long Crescent Road in Bristol, Virginia spoke out against proposed zoning request changes during last week’s City Council meeting.

Developers are wanting to bring a recreational development that would accommodate tent camping, recreational vehicles, and overnight cabins.

The rezoning would have changed roughly 19 acres of undeveloped residential land into a business zone to build a campground.

“We own, maintain and pay a hell of a lot of property tax…probably more than anywhere in the city of Bristol,” said Long Crescent Road neighbor Julie Thomas during last week’s meeting.

PREVIOUS STORY: NEIGHBORS VOICE CONCERNS OVER PROPOSED VIRGINIA RV PARK

