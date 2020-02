ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A planned water outage will affect some First Utility District customers in the Blue Springs area on Thursday.

The utility district says the outage will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will last until repairs are complete.

Customers in the Blue Springs area from Bill Nave Loop to Bishop Hollow Road will be impacted.

It is unclear how long the outage may last.