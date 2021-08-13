Planet Fitness to open doors to Elizabethton location Saturday

A woman leg lifts at Planet Fitness in the Columbia Mall on July 24, 2017 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Mall space is being repurposed as more department store chains close stores that have traditionally served as “anchors” at malls. The Planet Fitness now occupies the space that was previously a Sears. Abandoned by the big brands, deserted by the young, the American mall, once temples of the shopping, have become ghost towns, victims of the explosion of online shopping. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by John BIERS, “Deserted, US shopping centers look for a future” (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new gym will be coming to Elizabethton at 791 W. Elk Ave. on Saturday, August 14.

According to a release from Planet Fitness, the “judgment-free gym” is open seven days a week — Monday through Friday from midnight to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Until August 31, new members can join for $1 down and then $10 a month.

“We can’t wait for Elizabethton to see how safe, clean and spacious our new club is,” said Chris Skipp, Tennessee VP of Operations, ECP-PF. “Our Judgment Free fitness center is non-intimidating for all gym goers, no matter their fitness level. We invite everyone to come in and see the new club so they can learn what Planet Fitness is all about.”

The grand opening of the new location will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., where guests can enjoy food, entertainment, giveaways and raffles.

Planet Fitness will also donate $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club to celebrate.

The release states the gym features cardio machines, strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, locker rooms and more.

