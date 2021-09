CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX aimed to blast a billionaire into orbit Wednesday night with his two contest winners and a Memphis health care worker who survived childhood cancer.

St. Jude physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux is among the passengers on the first chartered passenger flight for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and a big step in space tourism by a private company. Arceneaux will become the first pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to reach space.