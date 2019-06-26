Plane makes emergency landing at Tri-Cities Airport, no injuries reported

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A plane made an emergency landing at the Tri-Cities airport in Blountville Wednesday morning.

According to officials at the airport, American Airlines flight 4890 was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina to Lexington, Kentucky when they made the emergency landing in our region.

That plane landed safely in the Tri-Cities at 10:06 a.m. with 52 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

No injuries were reported.

Airport officials said the plane made the landing due to smoke in the cockpit.

No further information was immediately available.