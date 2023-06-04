This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A small airplane that took off from Elizabethton’s airport has crash landed in a mountainous part of Virginia on Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A statement from the FAA said a Cessna Citation flew out from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York. At around 3:30 p.m., the aircraft reportedly crashed near Montebello, Va, according to the FAA.

The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is investigating the crash. No cause for the crash or identities of occupants have been released.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.