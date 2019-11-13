Plan shows what Kingsport Pavilion expansion could look like

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Work continues to attract retailers to a proposed expansion of Kingsport Pavilion along Stone Drive in Kingsport.

Bethany Babcock with Foresite Commercial Real Estate, which manages the property, says a conceptional site plan shows what the future expansion project could look like.

The plan obtained by News Channel 11 shows six separate parcels, including a 47,000-square-foot movie theater and a 25,800-square-foot grocer.

“The site plan is just a conceptual site plan as we start the process of reaching out to retailers to gauge interest,” Babcock said. “We don’t have any updates or tenant announcements at this time.”

Signs announcing the planned expansion of the shopping center, which is home to several national retailers, were placed outside the property in July.

RELATED » New retail development coming to Kingsport on East Stone Drive

Babcock says they’re encouraging the public to show their support for their favorite retailer. A Facebook page gives the public a chance to express what retailers they want to see come to the Model City.

“A successful shopping center benefits the residents with the sales tax revenue that supports local programs,” Babcock added.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.