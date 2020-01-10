Plaintiffs in Ballad Health lawsuit appeal judge’s dismissal

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against Ballad Health have filed an appeal after a judge dismissed the case.

The appeal was filed Friday to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

A federal judge in Greeneville dismissed the case in December.

The lawsuit against Ballad Health and ETSU Physicians Practice Group claims there is a conflict of interest and possible violation of anti-trust law because certain members of the Ballad board also sit on the ETSU Board of Trustees.

