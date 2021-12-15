Pizza Inn to reopen in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fan-favorite Pizza Inn restaurant is set to return to its original location in Elizabethton.

The original location located on Hudson Drive in the Town Square Shopping center will soon once again be serving pizza.

In addition to the restaurant returning to Elizabethton, a franchise agreement includes the opening of six new Pizza Inn locations in Tennessee and North Carolina.

The six new locations will also feature buffets.

Pizza Inn is expected to be opened at its original location in Elizabethton by the end of the year.