Pizza Inn temporarily closes Elizabethton location after team member tests positive for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- An Elizabethton restaurant has temporarily closed its doors after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

A post on social media said the Pizza Inn location in Elizabethton has temporarily closed as of July 10 out of an abundance of caution.

The post read in part, “We have decided to temporarily close effective today July 10, 2020 until July 25, 2020 to ensure the safety of our Staff and customers.”

When you call the Elizabethton location, a voicemail provides the same information about the temporary closure due to COVID-19.

