JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- One of two Pizza Hut locations in Johnson City has closed its doors.

The Pizza Hut on West State of Franklin near the Kroger is closed and the Pizza Hut signage has been removed from the building.

According to Pizza Hut’s website, there is only one location listed in Johnson City on North Roan Street.

The restaurant’s Facebook page for the Pizza Hut on W. State of Franklin also lists the location as “permanently closed.”