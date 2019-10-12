Pizza Hut offering free pizza to celebrate opening of new Bristol, Va store

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Looking for some pizza this weekend?

Pizza Hut will give away free pizza to the first 50 cars in the parking lot of its new, contemporary restaurant location on Gate City Highway in Bristol on Saturday, October 12th starting at 11 a.m.

No entry is required, limit one per vehicle.

Can’t get enough pizza at lunchtime?

Staff say you can come back between 6 to 8 p.m. and enjoy the entire menu at 50-percent off.

The Free Pizza Extravaganza is in celebration of Pizza Hut’s newest restaurant location at 170 Gate City Highway, Bristol, VA 24201.