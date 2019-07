Both teams combined for 21 strikeouts as Bristol comes out on top 3-2

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) Three runs in the early frames by the Pirates were the deciding factor as the Twins chalked up a run a piece in the sixth and the ninth during Bristol’s 3-2 victory Friday night at Boyce Cox Field.

The series between the two resumes on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.