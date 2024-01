KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is impacting the west end of Kingsport Tuesday, according to the city.

The city announced the outage on social media Tuesday morning.

A city spokesperson told News Channel 11 shortly before noon that a pipe break was the cause of the outage, and crews were working on repairs.

Possible affected areas include the Allandale Community, Bays Cove, Rotherwood and the McDonalds, Scooters, Waffle House and Lowes in the area.