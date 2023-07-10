ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pioneer Tattoo Company is under new ownership, according to a release from the Elizabethton Chamber on Monday.

The new co-owners, Cody Mullins and Shasta Morgan, said they’re excited to step in at the tattoo shop, which is located at 428 East E Street. They said although they’re taking over, the original owners Amanda and Rusty will not stray far.

“We are so excited to share the news with our community,” said Morgan. “It’s unreal how this opportunity for growth fell beautifully into place for the whole Pioneer Tattoo Company team. And don’t worry, Amanda & Rusty will always be family here, no matter how far they wander.”

The release said that business will be conducted as usual, with the exception of some exciting new services coming soon. Pioneer Tattoo Co. says an open house is happening in mid-August to introduce the new owners, artists and staff to the community.

The full statement provided by the previous owner, Amanda Sorrell, can be found below: