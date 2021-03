BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed until Sunday night, due to weather conditions.

BUMMER AT BRISTOL! The Pinty’s Bristol Truck Race on Dirt has been postponed to tomorrow night at 9 p.m. after the Cup Series race finishes up. The rain has been coming down for hours and has left the track too unstable tonight. Watch News Channel 11 at 7pm for more info! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/KZ9GLvLks4 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 27, 2021

In a tweet Sunday, officials said the race will go on at 9 p.m. Sunday following the Food City Dirt Race.

UPDATE | Tonight's activities have been canceled. Updated schedule is as follows:



Sunday's Schedule:

Gates open – 1 PM ET

Food City Dirt Race – 3:30 PM | FOX

Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt – 9 PM | FS2



More info on truck races tickets to come.#ItsBristolBaby | #ItsDirtBaby — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) March 27, 2021

According to officials, more information on truck races tickets will be to come.