TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members can save a local life and support shelter animals this month through Marsh Regional Blood Center’s Pints for Paws initiative.

From Feb. 4-10, the public can visit Marsh Blood Centers in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City to donate, where each pint donated will be ten dollars sent to the animal shelter of their choice.

“The need for blood never stops, we need about 600 units every week to supply the patients at our local hospitals,” said Marsh Regional Blood Center Director, Steffanie Sukel. “The months of January and February are typically slower for donations, so we’re counting on the community to come help us and our furry friends,” she added.

In addition to shelter donations, all donors will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt for their contribution.

Marsh Regional Blood Center makes it quick and simple to donate. “You can just come on in and we will do a mini screening and physical to make sure that you’re eligible to donate, and not only you will be helping to save patients’ lives in our area, but you will be helping to save our fur friends,” Sukel told News Channel 11.

The ‘Pints for Paws’ initiative runs from Feb. 4 to 10 at Marsh Blood Center’s Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City locations.