KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center announced its 2022 Pints for Paws event, which serves to help patients and furry friends alike.

According to the center, for each blood donation received through the week of Feb. 19-26, Marsh Regional will donate $10 to an area animal-centered nonprofit of the donor’s choice.

Donors will also receive a long-sleeved t-shirt, a pet bandana and a snack. While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are also welcomed.

Locations include 1996 W. State St. in Bristol, 111 W. Stone Dr. in Kingsport and 2428 Knob Creek Road in Johnson City. All three locations are open Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.

The Kingsport location is also open on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Pints for Paws partnering agencies include Appalachian Highlands No-Kill Animal Shelter; The Bridge Home No-Kill Shelter; Bristol, Virginia Animal Care and Control; City of Bristol, Tennessee Animal Control; Frank Feline and Rescue; Greene County Animal Society; Hawkins County Animal Shelter; Holly Help Spay and Neuter; Paws of Southwest Virginia; Pet Works; Scott County Animal Shelter; Sullivan County Animal Shelter; Unicoi Animal Shelter and the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter.