Pints for Paws: Marsh Regional Blood Center to donate $10 to local shelters for every pint collected

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Marsh Regional Blood Center (MRBC) will set out on a different sort of endeavor beginning Monday, Feb. 15 — one that benefits both people and animals.

The local blood bank announced that from Feb. 15 until Feb. 21, it will host Pints for Paws, which will allow blood donors to receive a Marsh Regional bandana for their furry friends.

For every pint of blood donated during these drives, Marsh Regional will make a $10 donation to the animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

In a press release Friday, MRBC director Steffanie Sukel said that the blood bank looks forward to extending its helping hands to shelter residents as well.

“Blood donors come from all corners and walks of life, but they have one major trait in common: they want to help others, and that compassion doesn’t stop at humans,” Sukel said. “Many of our donors have huge hearts for animals, and we’re all excited for this opportunity to help dogs and cats who need forever homes.”

Pints for Paws will occur at MRBC’s three collection centers in the region: 111 W. Stone Dr., Suite 300 in Kingsport; 2428 Knob Creek Road in Johnson City; and 1996 W. State St. in Bristol.

All centers are open Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Julia Davis Collection Center in Kingsport is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Partnering agencies include the following:

Bridge Home No-Kill Animal Rescue

City of Bristol, Tennessee Animal Control

Holly Help Spay/Neuter Fund

Humane Society of Washington County

Neonatal Kitten Rescue

Petworks

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

Washington County – Johnson City Animal Shelter

Appointments are required. Those interested in donating should call 423-408-7500 or visit HERE.