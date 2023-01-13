BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option.

Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday.

Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet family area.

“We expect that after work people may want to come down, relax with coworkers or with their families, and then as the night progresses you go more into the nightlife type situation where you’ll have more young adults or older adults that are enjoying it more of a kid-free zone at that point,” owner Chip Zimmerman said.

Pins and Friends is located at 700 State Street.