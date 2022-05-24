BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials have announced the preliminary lineup for this year’s summer concert series at The Pinnacle.

The free concert series will kick off this Friday, May 27 with concerts each Friday and Saturday through September.

The concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Representatives of The Pinnacle announced the following artists for May through June:

May 27 – Cody Kennedy

Fans of Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, and Chris Stapleton will especially appreciate this Troubadours’ LIVE performance!! Steeped in the musical influences of Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and all the way back to The Carter Family, Cody Kennedy’s music has been labeled as “songs from the mountains and the heart”. Kennedy comedically refers to himself as being “Ye Ole Songsmith of the deep dark Appalachian Mountains or Grundy, whichever sounds cooler” but the truth is, he is a very gifted vocalist. Catch Cody Kennedy locally while you still can!!

May 28 – Natalie Grace

Natalie Grace is a young up-and-coming singer, songwriter, and musician from Bristol, VA. Since the ripe age of 4 years old, Grace has said she was going to be a “Rock Star” and has never let that dream and desire to do just that leave her sight. Natalie picked up her first guitar at the age of 6 and hasn’t stopped playing since.

Having performed in many talent shows in school and local fairs, she also participated in a local contest and placed in the top 10 at the age of 17. It was after this contest she began playing local open mics and at local karaoke events just to be on a stage and perform. She was asked to open for another local artist in February 2020 and since then she has opened several shows and played multiple headlining shows. In November 2020 Natalie was asked to play a local benefit concert for a domestic violence survivor which she called one of her proudest moments. She says her proudest moment has to be her very first headlining show which is still a night she says she will never forget! Natalie loves performing for anyone who will listen and loves to meet the people who will stop and listen. She is currently working on her own original music and hopes to record and release her first EP in 2021.

June 3 – Logan Fritz of Fritz & Co.

Logan Fritz has been writing and playing music for the past several years in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With an eclectic blend of archaic structure and modern liberation, Fritz captures the essence of American rock’n’roll with a modern twist of Appalachia! During the five years since the group’s inception, Fritz & Co. has performed extensively across the Southeast region with notable performances including numerous appearances at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion as well as shows with artists such as Brent Cobb, Whiskey Foxtrot, Folk Soul Revival, Annabelle’s Curse, 49 Winchester, Dangermuffin and many more.

June 4 – Jarid Reedy PIC

Raised on alcohol-fueled brutality and fiddler’s conventions, Jarid Reedy arose from the ashes of musical influences ranging from the Carter Family all the way to Hank Williams III. The music has been labeled as “songs from the mountains that include a heavy dose of Western swing.” Reedy’s songs form a cohesive and complex blend of passionate and accessible music with a dark aura of ghost and grit.

June 10 – W Albert “Bill” Edwards

Bill Edwards is mostly known for his raw power in the MMA cage but he can also be found crooning all over Bristol town in a dive bar or even at your local coffee shop. Bill will showcase sounds from his own to the likes of Jason Isbell. A real Gem of a guy and a troubadour as well!

June 11 – Momma Molasses

Originally from the Pines of North Carolina, and currently based in Bristol, V.A., Momma Molasses has toured throughout the Southeast, as a breakout D.I.Y. musician. Her music interlaces influences from Folk, Alt-country, Americana, Piedmont Blues, Appalachian, Swamp-pop, Bluegrass, and Old-Time music into a uniquely timeless sound. Her rolling contralto voice scales over homespun finger-picked guitar, in haunting lamentations. Warm, rich, and passionate her songs embrace, and captivate listeners, soothing well-worn hearts with vulnerable lyricism. Momma Molasses shows also provide a good helping of foot-stomping tunes, creating a spirited, and compelling performance.

June 17 – Chancellor Lawson of Donnie & The Dry Heavers

Hailing from Kingsport, TN, Chancellor Lawson is a Singer/Songwriter who also fronts Indie/Jam Band, Donnie & The Dry Heavers. Lawson was singled out as the East TN winner of the Tennessee Songwriter’s Week Competition held earlier this year across the state. By stating “the music above all else”, Lawson has certainly shown he holds that mantra true to himself on stage, in his day-to-day life, and even in his current business adventure, Market Street Social Club, opening up in 2022. Do not miss a chance to catch Chance Lawson live somewhere in the Tri-Cities while you still can!

June 18 – Jenna Greene of Orbital Planes

Jenna Greene is a singer/songwriter native to Abingdon, VA. Her appreciation for music developed easily while growing up in the Southwest region of the state – mainly listening to Bluegrass with her dad when she was younger. Jenna’s original songs consist of simple melodies and lyrics from real-life experiences and are heavily inspired by her favorite artist, Senora May. Green also performs in a local band called Orbital Planes and can often be found playing in a duo with her bass player, Jacob Bordwine.

June 24 – Julie Williams & Willie Melton

Julie Williams is a singer/songwriter from Carter County, TN whose style blends bluegrass, old-time, Celtic, country, gospel, folk, and a dash of classic rock. Julie brings covers of classic songs you can sing along to, alongside her own original music you’re sure to love! Joining her always is the multi-talented Willie Melton on guitar and vocals! This is a show you will not want to miss!

June 25 – Kasey Williams

Originally from Johnson City, TN, Kasey Williams moved to New York City to pursue an acting career. After years of film and stage performances, she found herself drawn to a new form of creative expression-songwriting. In the spring of 2009, Williams started the journey of becoming a singer-songwriter. “At the time I had no experience in songwriting and was a novice musician at best. However, the desire to create music overrode the fear of my limitations. So, I decided to keep writing which eventually led me to perform, and then record and release my debut EP in 2014.

The release of her album opened opportunities to play some incredible festivals including the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and The Montauk Music Festival in Montauk, NY. In 2015, Kasey decided to take her music on the road and begin touring for the first time. Since then, she has toured all over the United States and in parts of Europe. “Touring has been the biggest blessing in my life as a songwriter. I am eternally grateful for the people, the places, and the experiences I have encountered on the road.