BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 23rd annual Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will open to the public on Friday, November 15.

This season there will be a new attraction: a Lighted Christmas Maze!

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights begins Friday and runs through Saturday, January 4.

The cost is $15 for cars Sunday-Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday.