‘Pink Parade’ at BMS celebrates cancer survivors

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The local branch of the Susan G. Komen Foundation is continuing its mission to raise awareness of cancer, and to find a cure for the disease.

The East Tennessee chapter held a special ceremony on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway recognizing the class of 2020 while at the same time, celebrating cancer survivors with a ‘parade of pink’ around the track.

The Komen survivor car parade is happening now at Bristol Motor Speedway to celebrate the lives of survivors and to remember the ones struggling with Breast Cancer currently. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/hstpSjYgBi — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) October 4, 2020

The Komen ‘big wig’ challenge lasts through the month and serves as a way to raise money for cancer research. Organizers told News Channel 11 that Sunday’s event was a way to fundraise for the cause, even during the pandemic.

“We weren’t able to gather together in Downtown Kingsport and celebrate those survivors and thrivers, so Sunday we’re able to see those folks while socially distancing and they’re in their cars and they’re going to take a lap or two around Bristol Motor Speedway. So instead of finishing a 5K and celebrating one more year of survivorship, their going to get to finish at the finish line at BMS, that is a big deal,” said Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Foundation in East Tennessee, Amy Dunaway.

If you’re interested in donating to the cause, follow this link. As a reminder, the month of October serves as Breast Cancer Awareness month.