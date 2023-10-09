TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsh Regional Blood Center hosted a “Pink Out Day” blood drive on Monday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The center’s Director Steffanie Sukel told News Channel 11 that all donated blood stays in the region, benefitting local patients.

“We are so thankful for all of the people that have come out today to help honor those that are battling cancer and donate blood,” she said.

Marsh has donation centers in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee. Every donor on Monday received a limited-edition Breast Cancer Awareness 40-ounce tumbler in a themed pink style.

“Patients [are] undergoing chemotherapy and different cancer treatments, and some cancers affect the body’s ability to produce blood cells,” Sukel said. “So it’s really important to have blood and platelets on the shelf for the treatment of those undergoing chemotherapy.”

More information on Marsh Regional Blood Center and its three locations, as well as its mobile blood drives, can be found on marshblood.com.