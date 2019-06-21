Piney Flats man charged after trying to evade police in stolen Jeep

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested Friday after driving past officers in a stolen Jeep and trying to evade authorities.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Mickey Kenneth Walker was arrested and charged with one count each of theft of motor vehicle, felony evading arrest, DUI 5th and driving on a revoked license 2nd.

The release says officers were on their way to the home of a person who had reported a motor vehicle theft when they saw a Jeep Cherokee matching the description.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at E Springbrook Dr and E Oakland Ave, and Walker initially pulled over.

The Jeep then got back on the road and started to evade officers.

The release says that Walker and the Jeep were found minutes later after officers discovered that the Jeep had crashed.

Walker was taken to Johnson City Medical Center because of his complaint of injuries.

Once treated, Walker was arrested and taken to Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a bond hearing.

He is scheduled to be in Washington County General Sessions Court on Friday at 10:30 a.m.