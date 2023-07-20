PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – A produce manager at Food City’s store in Piney Flats has earned international recognition.

Skylar Leonard was named the winner of the 2023 International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) annual Retail Produce Manager Awards. The IFPA chooses winners based off commitment to providing fresh produce, serving communities and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Leonard was chosen as the winner out of hundreds of nominations.

“They thought I was worthy enough to get this award for my contribution to the produce industry and I guess for what I bring to the table,” Leonard said. “I like to think of myself as a dedicated individual. I think that’s what they look for in this award, someone who’s dedicated to fresh produce, being innovative and having good merchandising skills.”

IFPA representatives were at the Food City in Piney Flats to meet with Leonard on Thursday ahead of an awards ceremony scheduled for October in California.

“You want your customers to feel like they’re getting a good, fresh product, and they know that they see people in here working all the time and that they care about what they’re doing,” Leonard said. “I like seeing that, and I just like feeling like I had an impact in the department.”