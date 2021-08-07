Piney Flats Days returns after being cancelled over pandemic-related safety concerns

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Piney Flats Days has finally returned after being cancelled last year due to safety concerns.

Attendees were able to listen to live music, see a car show, and enjoy other activities such as crafts and axe throwing.

“It’s great; people are turning out and just having a big time, it was miserable last year,” said Ruritan member and event organizer Jeff Hyder.

The organizers say that the event making a comeback is a great help in aiding their fundraising efforts.

The Piney Flats Days event is part of a fundraising effort for the Ruritan so they can sponsor organizations like the boy scouts, girl scouts and cub scouts.