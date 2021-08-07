Piney Flats Days returns after being cancelled over pandemic-related safety concerns

Local

by: Van Jones ,

Posted: / Updated:

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Piney Flats Days has finally returned after being cancelled last year due to safety concerns.

Attendees were able to listen to live music, see a car show, and enjoy other activities such as crafts and axe throwing.

“It’s great; people are turning out and just having a big time, it was miserable last year,” said Ruritan member and event organizer Jeff Hyder.

The organizers say that the event making a comeback is a great help in aiding their fundraising efforts.

The Piney Flats Days event is part of a fundraising effort for the Ruritan so they can sponsor organizations like the boy scouts, girl scouts and cub scouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss