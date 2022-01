RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Route 634 on Jan. 31 until Feb. 2 for an emergency pipe replacement.

According to a spokesperson with the Russell County Emergency Management, the closure will involve a section 1.45 miles from the Route 67 and 634 intersection.

Traffic in the area will be detoured around the work site using Route 635 (Horton Ridge Road).

VDOT will provide message boards in the area two days before the road work begins.