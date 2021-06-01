Pigeon Forge police searching for relatives of deceased property owners from Washington County, Tenn.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pigeon Forge Police Department is trying to find relatives of deceased property owners with ties to Northeast Tennessee.

According to a post from the department, property belonging to Mary Helen Hyder (1905-1996) and Clarence Edwin Hyder (1908-1969) was found during an investigation.

“The property is very old and we have determined the owners are deceased,” the post states. “We would like to locate any surviving relative that this property may have sentimental value too.”

The post states some of the property recovered includes old photographs.

Mary Hyder’s maiden name was Crussell, according to the post.

Pigeon Forge PD reports the Hyders were from Washington County, Tennessee.

Anyone who knew the Hyders or knows of any of their relatives is asked to call Detective Kristie Brock at 865-453-9063 or email kbrock@cityofpigeonforgetn.gov.