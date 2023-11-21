JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Texas Roadhouse in Johnson City will officially open at its new location just across N Roan Street on Nov. 30, but the building left behind may not stay empty long.

Texas Roadhouse is closing its operations at 1808 N. Roan Street on Monday, Nov. 27.

However, a planning application for the property was filed on Nov. 7 with the City of Johnson City. The application for zoning verification was filed under the project name “Johnson City Blue Moose, LLC d/b/a/ Blue Moose Burgers & Wings.”

Blue Moose Burgers & Wings is a restaurant with locations in Pigeon Forge and Alcoa, Tennessee. The business describes itself on its website as a “family-friendly sports bar,” known for its titular burgers and wings.

According to the Blue Moose website, the restaurant has been operating in East Tennessee since 2007. If the business comes to Johnson City, it would mark the third Blue Moose location.

A Nov. 7 letter to Blue Moose from Johnson City Development Technician Hedy Bartley regarding the N. Roan Street property states it is zoned B-4, Planned Arterial Business District. The letter states the zoning allows for restaurants, beer-serving/sales establishments and other commercial uses.

According to the letter to Blue Moose, the location does not violate any codes for serving beer, and the Johnson City Planning Department recommended the approval of an on-premise beer license for the business by the Johnson City Commission.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Blue Moose for additional information on the possible Johnson City location.