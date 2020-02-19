Pier 1 stores in Johnson City, Bristol not on list of stores closing

(WJHL) — The Pier 1 stores in Johnson City and Bristol are not on the list of stores that will close after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Pier 1 announced in January that it intends to shutter up to 450 of its 936 locations.

The stores located on North Roan Street in Johnson City and at The Pinnacle in Bristol are currently expected to remain open according to the company.

A Pier 1 representative said that the stores slated for closure have been removed from the company’s website. Both the Johnson City and Bristol locations are still listed on Pier1.com.