Pie Five Pizza in Johnson City now closed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pie Five Pizza restaurant in Johnson City has permanently closed.

That’s according to an email sent out to customers.

There is also a Pie Five Pizza location in Kingsport, but according to a map on Pie Five’s website, there are no longer any franchise locations open in the state of Tennessee.

The company’s website does list open locations in nearby states like Kentucky, and Mississippi.

News Channel 11 has reached out to corporate officials at Pie Five for more information.