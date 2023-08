BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol SportsPlex got ahead of the game in 2020 when they transformed racquetball courts into four indoor Pickleball courts.

Now, it serves as the only indoor Pickleball facility in the region.

The multipurpose facility also houses tennis, soccer and other training and wellness facilities as well as a snack, juice and drink pub.

Owners Matt and Hollie Lavinder are hoping to announce an expansion to Bristol SportsPlex in the future.